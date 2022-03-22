Vikings re-signing Sean Mannion

Getty Images

The Vikings signed quarterback Kirk Cousins to a contract extension this month and they’re re-signing his backup as well.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that Sean Mannion is remaining with the team on a one-year deal. It will be his fourth season with the Vikings

Mannion started the only game he appeared in last season and went 22-of-36 for 189 yards and a touchdown in a Week 16 loss to the Packers. He didn’t play at all in 2020 and made one start for the team during the 2019 season.

The Vikings also have 2021 third-round pick Kellen Mond and 2020 seventh-round pick Nate Stanley on the quarterback depth chart.