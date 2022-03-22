Vikings re-signing Sean Mannion

March 22, 2022
The Vikings signed quarterback Kirk Cousins to a contract extension this month and they’re re-signing his backup as well.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that Sean Mannion is remaining with the team on a one-year deal. It will be his fourth season with the Vikings

Mannion started the only game he appeared in last season and went 22-of-36 for 189 yards and a touchdown in a Week 16 loss to the Packers. He didn’t play at all in 2020 and made one start for the team during the 2019 season.

The Vikings also have 2021 third-round pick Kellen Mond and 2020 seventh-round pick Nate Stanley on the quarterback depth chart.

  2. Mannion doesn’t inspire any confidence at all if he needs to come in. Also how bad is Mond that he can’t even be a backup heading into year two?

  4. This is what many of us have seen for a few years Kirk needing that security blanket that is not skill on the field as a backup but more of a buffer against someone that would make him feel insecure. But if you help them in some way that he’s more of a coach than a QB we we don’t want to see him up on the field again.

  6. Interesting signing considering that Kellen Mond was a second round pick and Mannion has not even shown flashes of being a decent backup.

  7. Now they really need to resign Spergon Wynn and Josh Freeman so we can see who truly is the worst quarterback in Viking history.

  10. The Vikings haven’t changed a bit under new GM Kwesi Status-Quo and new HC Kevin O’Mediocrity. I honesty expected a big house cleaning and a rebuild like Zimmer did in 2014 that would result in the Vikings being a solid Super Bowl contender for many years starting 2024 or so. Chicago started their rebuild this year and Detroit started theirs in after the 2021 season. In two or three years, these two franchises have a chance to be serious playoff contenders and maybe super bowl contenders if they draft decent. The Vikings will be 9-8 forever and without a Sb win. The signing of Mannion proves this philosophy.

  14. I’m glad we have a solid backup in Jordan Love and don’t need to sign any retreads like this one.

  15. People seem to forget Mannion was the Backup for the Rams and already knows the offense. He’s essentially acting like another coach/practice arm and I don’t think he’ll finish the season as the #2. I don’t see too much downside in having him in the fold at least during training camp and preseason.

  I don't see too much downside in having him in the fold at least during training camp and preseason.
    +++++++
    It would take a blind man to see any upside to this move.

  18. “People seem to forget Mannion was the Backup for the Rams and already knows the offense”

    Who cares, he can’t play; no matter what the offense is. If you need a QB coach, sign him to be that.

  19. One would think the Vikings won the super bowl in 2021 and want to see if they can keep the team together for 1 more shot. The problem is the Vikings were below 500 last year and a missed kick away from being swept by the Detroit Lions. We are worse off than we were with the cap and we are older and simply no longer entertaining

  20. rachelfootball says:
    March 22, 2022 at 10:42 am
    The Vikings haven’t changed a bit under new GM Kwesi Status-Quo and new HC Kevin O’Mediocrity. I honesty expected a big house cleaning and a rebuild like Zimmer did in 2014 that would result in the Vikings being a solid Super Bowl contender for many years starting 2024 or so.
    You got all that out of signing a backup QB? Wow. Kwesi extended Cousins to give more cap room, signed two new defensive starters, restructured Smith and Thielen for even more cap room, had another possible defensive starter in yesterday, kept Hunter (he is one of the best DE in football when healthy), changed to a 3-4 defense, and is keeping one of the best offenses in the NFL in-tact. What would you have him do, all in the first two weeks of being on the job?

  21. Some of you are actually in here predicting wins and losses based upon a team signing a backup QB? Put down the bottle and step away from the edge. The rosters are made up of 90 people for training camp, and 53 players on the weekly roster. Every team needs backups. Calm down.

