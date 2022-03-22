Za’Darius Smith agrees to terms with Vikings

Getty Images

Za'Darius Smith left the Ravens at the altar when he backed out of the four-year, $35 million agreement he had with the team.

Now, he’s not leaving the NFC North.

After visiting with the Vikings on Monday, Smith has agreed to a three-year, $42 million deal that’s worth up to $47 million, according to multiple reports.

So, Smith goes from making $8.75 million a year to $14 million. And he gets to face his former team in the Packers two times a year.

Smith missed nearly all of the 2021 season due to a back injury. But he did return for Green Bay’s playoff loss to San Francisco.

He was a Pro Bowler in 2019 and 2020, recording 13.5 sacks in 2019 and 12.5 sacks in 2020.

Smith spent his first four seasons with the Ravens, who selected him in the fourth round of the 2015 draft.