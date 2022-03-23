Andy Reid: Trading Tyreek Hill benefits the Chiefs with cap space and draft picks

Getty Images

The Chiefs have traded wide receiver Tyreek Hill to the Dolphins for five draft picks, and Chiefs coach Andy Reid said in the team’s announcement of the move that adding draft picks and cap space was the right move for the team going forward.

“I am happy for Tyreek, he has grown as a man and player here in Kansas City,” Reid said. “Myself, my staff and our organization appreciate all he did for our team. This move will also benefit the Chiefs, we now have cap space and additional draft picks to grow as a football team. I wish him well as he moves forward.”

Chiefs General Manager Brett Veach called the decision difficult but ultimately correct.

“It’s hard to put into words what Tyreek has meant to Chiefs Kingdom over the last six years,” Veach said. “He’s a special player, one of the best in franchise history. He’s been a large part of our success, including our Super Bowl championship run. This decision was incredibly difficult, but we felt it was a necessary move in the best interest of the team, and also for Tyreek. We wish him the best as he continues his career.”

The Dolphins are sending the Chiefs first-, second- and fourth-round picks in 2022 and fourth- and sixth-round picks in 2023 for Hill.