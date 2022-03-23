Arden Key visiting Ravens Wednesday

Getty Images

Free agent defensive end Arden Key‘s tour of potential teams will continue on Wednesday.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that Key will be visiting with the Ravens. Key, who is on PFT’s list of the top free agents of this offseason, has also visited with the Lions and Jaguars in recent days.

The Ravens have been in the market for pass rushing help and thought they had a deal to bring Za'Darius Smith back to Baltimore, but no contract was signed and Smith is now a member of the Vikings.

Key had 6.5 sacks in a rotational role with the 49ers last season.