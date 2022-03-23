Bears sign Dakota Dozier, Khari Blasingame to one-year deals

Getty Images

The Bears signed free agent fullback ﻿Khari Blasingame﻿ and free agent offensive lineman Dakota Dozier to one-year contracts, the team announced.

Dozier, 30, spent the past three seasons with the Vikings. He has appeared in 76 games with 27 starts over seven NFL seasons with the Jets and Vikings.

The Jets drafted him in the fourth round in 2014.

His only season as a regular starter came in 2020 when he played all 1,084 offensive snaps at left guard for the Vikings.

Blasingame, 25, becomes the first true fullback on the Bears’ roster since Michael Burton in 2018. He appeared in 32 games with 13 starts in three seasons with the Titans, primarily serving as a blocker for Derrick Henry.

Blasingame did catch 10 passes for 97 yards and rushed for 6 yards on three carries.

The Bears have signed seven unrestricted free agents, with center/guard ﻿Lucas Patrick﻿, receivers ﻿Byron Pringle﻿ and ﻿Equanimeous St. Brown﻿, defensive tackle ﻿Justin Jones﻿ and defensive end ﻿Al-Quadin Muhammad﻿ the others to join the team.