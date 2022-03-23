Chiefs’ offense will be very different without Tyreek Hill

Getty Images

Kansas City has one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. Helping Patrick Mahomes achieve and maintain that status is the presence of one of the most dangerous receivers in the NFL.

Tyreek Hill has been a game changer for the Chiefs. Fast, explosive, elusive. He forces defenses to game plan around him. He compels efforts to take him away deep, which in turn makes Mahomes and the offense look for available openings closer to the line of scrimmage.

The allure of launching the ball deep to Hill has been difficult for Mahomes to resist. He has learned to be patient. Without Hill, the temptation naturally will diminish.

Maybe Mecole Hardman is ready to take the next step. Maybe they’ll find another Tyreek Hill in the draft. Maybe they’ll revamp the offense entirely.

They still need a deep threat, in order to keep defenses honest. Currently, there’s none like Hill.

Still only 28, Hill won’t be slowing down any time soon. Whether and to what extent he makes a major impact in a new offense remains to be seen. But the Chiefs and Mahomes will miss him — until they can find someone who plays like him.

Guys like that aren’t easy to find. If they were, the Jets and Dolphins wouldn’t have been clamoring to get him. The Dolphins wouldn’t have given up so much in picks and cash to get him.