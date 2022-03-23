Chiefs’ offense will be very different without Tyreek Hill

Posted by Mike Florio on March 23, 2022
Kansas City has one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. Helping Patrick Mahomes achieve and maintain that status is the presence of one of the most dangerous receivers in the NFL.

Tyreek Hill has been a game changer for the Chiefs. Fast, explosive, elusive. He forces defenses to game plan around him. He compels efforts to take him away deep, which in turn makes Mahomes and the offense look for available openings closer to the line of scrimmage.

The allure of launching the ball deep to Hill has been difficult for Mahomes to resist. He has learned to be patient. Without Hill, the temptation naturally will diminish.

Maybe Mecole Hardman is ready to take the next step. Maybe they’ll find another Tyreek Hill in the draft. Maybe they’ll revamp the offense entirely.

They still need a deep threat, in order to keep defenses honest. Currently, there’s none like Hill.

Still only 28, Hill won’t be slowing down any time soon. Whether and to what extent he makes a major impact in a new offense remains to be seen. But the Chiefs and Mahomes will miss him — until they can find someone who plays like him.

Guys like that aren’t easy to find. If they were, the Jets and Dolphins wouldn’t have been clamoring to get him. The Dolphins wouldn’t have given up so much in picks and cash to get him.

  2. This is kinda true, but good Ds follow the BB blueprint on Hill. Bad Ds don’t follow it.

    If it’s true that Hill is some magic elixir to win SBs, KC wouldn’t have gotten bounced by Cincy and other teams that knew how to minimize him in a game.

    Good lord, NE allowed 6 points at halftime in 2020 vs KC with Brian Hoyer as their QB. The blueprint is absolutely out.

    And, this doesn’t even include his checkered past either. That could always happen again.

    As explosive as a weapon as he is, it’s the knowledge of knowing how to handle him and the pieces used to do it

    And, as he ages, of course a player like that will slow down. He’s not going to get faster or more agile as he ages.

    On top of that, the team that trades for him will overpay since he has the leverage.

  3. I recall the Packers Offense being 7-0 without Davante Adams. I recall the NE Patriots winning multiple super bowls without any big name receiver.

    I think the Chiefs will be just fine with whomever they fill the role with. It all comes down to the QB, not the WR.

  4. Just as the league “figured out” KC, they trade a huge piece of the offense and Reid gets to create another offense…. KC/Reid plays chess, this is going to be awesome!

