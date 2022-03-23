Chiefs trading Tyreek Hill to Dolphins

Getty Images

Tyreek Hill‘s talents are headed to South Beach.

The Chiefs are trading Hill to the Dolphins in exchange for five draft selections.

Kansas City will receive a 2022 first-round pick, 2022 second-round pick, 2022 fourth-round pick, 2023 fourth-round pick, and 2023 sixth-round pick in exchange for Hill.

The Dolphins are also expected to give Hill a contract that guarantees him $70 million over the next three seasons.

The Jets were also a potential destination for Hill, but he’s headed to a different team in their division.

Hill leaves Kansas City as one of the best receivers in franchise history. He is fourth on the team’s all-time list with 479 receptions, fifth with 6,630 yards, and fourth with 56 receiving touchdowns.

A fifth-round pick in the 2016 draft, Hill made the Pro Bowl in each of his six seasons and was a first-team All-Pro three times — twice as a receiver and once as a returner.

Hill caught 111 passes for 1,239 yards with nine touchdowns in 2021.

Now he’ll pair with Jaylen Wadle to form a strong receiver tandem in the AFC East.