Chiefs trading Tyreek Hill to Dolphins

March 23, 2022
NFL: JAN 30 AFC Conference Championship - Bengals at Chiefs
Tyreek Hill‘s talents are headed to South Beach.

The Chiefs are trading Hill to the Dolphins in exchange for five draft selections.

Kansas City will receive a 2022 first-round pick, 2022 second-round pick, 2022 fourth-round pick, 2023 fourth-round pick, and 2023 sixth-round pick in exchange for Hill.

The Dolphins are also expected to give Hill a contract that guarantees him $70 million over the next three seasons.

The Jets were also a potential destination for Hill, but he’s headed to a different team in their division.

Hill leaves Kansas City as one of the best receivers in franchise history. He is fourth on the team’s all-time list with 479 receptions, fifth with 6,630 yards, and fourth with 56 receiving touchdowns.

A fifth-round pick in the 2016 draft, Hill made the Pro Bowl in each of his six seasons and was a first-team All-Pro three times — twice as a receiver and once as a returner.

Hill caught 111 passes for 1,239 yards with nine touchdowns in 2021.

Now he’ll pair with Jaylen Wadle to form a strong receiver tandem in the AFC East.