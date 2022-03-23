Colin Kaepernick has talked to Seahawks, remains “still waiting” and “still hopeful”

Getty Images

Colin Kaepernick worked out at the Dempsey Indoor facility on the campus of the University of Washington on Wednesday.

He threw passes for roughly 90 minutes with Seahawks receiver Aaron Fuller and UW running back Kamari Pleasant, Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times reports.

Kaepernick said afterward that he has talked to Seahawks coach Pete Carroll and General Manager John Schneider, but the team has not scheduled a workout with the quarterback.

“Not yet,” Kaepernick said, via Condotta. “Still waiting for that chance. Still hopeful. . . . Still hoping that door is open, and I get a chance to walk through it.”

Kaepernick became a free agent in 2017 and has not gotten anything more than a visit to the Seahawks five years ago. The Seahawks now have a need at the position after trading Russell Wilson to the Broncos.

Drew Lock, whom Seattle obtained in the trade, currently is penciled in as the team’s starter.

Carroll said last week Kaepernick deserves another chance to play in the NFL, but he didn’t commit to the Seahawks being the team to give Kaepernick that chance.

Kaepernick’s private trainer, David Robinson, said “at least” five teams have contacted him about the quarterback. It still seems a long shot that any NFL team even will give him a workout much less a contract.

Kaepernick parted ways with the 49ers in the 2017 offseason, and NFL teams have backballed him for being the first player to protest social injustice and police brutality during the national anthem.

In 2019, the NFL and lawyers for Kaepernick and Eric Reid reached a settlement in the players’ collusion lawsuit against the league.