Commanders re-sign Danny Johnson

Cornerback Danny Johnson will be back with the Commanders for the 2022 season.

The team announced on Wednesday that Johnson has re-signed with the team. No terms of the deal were included in the Commanders’ announcement.

Johnson signed with the Commanders as an undrafted free agent in 2018 and has spent the last four seasons with the team. He has appeared in 42 games over that span and started four times.

Johnson has been a special teams contributor for most of his time in Washington. He has 50 tackles and a forced fumble to go with an average of 22.5 yards per return on 38 kickoff returns.