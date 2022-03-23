Contract impasse led to Tyreek Hill trade talks

Getty Images

As of March 4, the Chiefs and receiver Tyreek Hill were working on a new contract. As of March 23, the Chiefs are working on a trade of Tyreek Hill.

The two sides have reached an impasse that the two sides deemed to be irreconcilable.

The Davante Adams contract altered the market, even if the truth reveals something less than a deal worth $28.25 million annually.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, Hill wants more than Adams, in every respect. The Chiefs believe they have made Hill a more than fair offer. Ultimately, the Chiefs decided to call it a day and let Hill seek a trade to someone who will pay him what he wants.

Hill has a base salary of $3.435 million in 2022, the last year of his current contract.. He gets a $12 million roster bonus if he’s on the active roster one week after Super Bowl LVII.