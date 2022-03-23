Contract impasse led to Tyreek Hill trade talks

As of March 4, the Chiefs and receiver Tyreek Hill were working on a new contract. As of March 23, the Chiefs are working on a trade of Tyreek Hill.

The two sides have reached an impasse that the two sides deemed to be irreconcilable.

The Davante Adams contract altered the market, even if the truth reveals something less than a deal worth $28.25 million annually.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, Hill wants more than Adams, in every respect. The Chiefs believe they have made Hill a more than fair offer. Ultimately, the Chiefs decided to call it a day and let Hill seek a trade to someone who will pay him what he wants.

Hill has a base salary of $3.435 million in 2022, the last year of his current contract.. He gets a $12 million roster bonus if he’s on the active roster one week after Super Bowl LVII.

  1. Of course there is a problem. Brett Veach and Andy Reid have thumbed their noses at basic math and the market since winning their last and ONLY SB. That’s on them.

    Why oh why would you overpay every single key player on your team, and not draft to replace it like BB does to try for a dynasty, is beyond everyone who posts here with a college degree.

    This whole angle that the cap isn’t real and teams can just lavishly spend like it’s some fantasy dream team is laughable.

    This will be the first shocker of many when the dust settles and people were warned.

    Heck, I thought KC, TB and the Rams have been cheating the cap the last 2 years, and they probably have with Goodell ignoring it to spread money around the league for the health of all the owners’ pockets, keeping them happy.

    But, enough is enough. Veach has been whistling past the graveyard for 2 years with this.

  3. The Patriots should probably go all in for Hill, they can’t let him be in a division rival.

  4. If Hill would just play out his contract, with the Smith Schuster signing, he could have a huge payday due next year with the potential of greater stats, and undeniably the Chiefs make Super Bowl with a very successful season. The market will keep adjusting and receivers will keep earning more. Maybe better not to pull that trigger too soon and have bigger contracts after this season.

  5. this is a question of how many market-setting contracts can one team have and still have championship team around the 3-5 stars.

