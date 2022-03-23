Cowboys re-sign Carlos Watkins, Jeremy Sprinkle

Getty Images

The Cowboys have re-signed defensive tackle Carlos Watkins, defensive end Dorance Armstrong and tight end Jeremy Sprinkle, the team announced Wednesday. Armstrong’s two-year deal previously was reported.

The Cowboys have retained 12 of their own free agents.

Watkins, 28, signed a one-year deal after a successful first season in Dallas in 2021. He had 32 tackles, a sack, five tackles for loss and a 29-yard interception return for a touchdown.

The Texans made him a fourth-round choice in 2017, and he totaled only 74 tackles and four sacks in four years.

Sprinkle returns to backup Dalton Schultz, who has signed the franchise tag. The Cowboys released Blake Jarwin, leaving Sprinkle as the likely backup with Sean McKeon and Ian Bunting as the other options currently on the roster.

Sprinkle averaged 15 percent of the snaps on offense but played 269 special teams snaps in 2021.

The Cowboys also have re-signed free agents Leighton Vander Esch, Luke Gifford, Michael Gallup, Noah Brown, Jayron Kearse, Malik Hooker, Bryan Anger and Jake McQuaide.