Deon Bush to sign with Chiefs

Getty Images

Kansas City is adding some depth at defensive back.

Safety Deon Bush is signing with the Chiefs on a one-year deal, according to agents Drew Rosenhaus and Robert Bailey.

Bush had spent his entire career with the Bears. Chicago picked him in the fourth round of the 2016 draft. He mainly played special teams with the club over his six seasons there.

But in 2021, Bush appeared in 14 games with four starts and played 36 percent of Chicago’s defensive snaps. Bush recorded a pair of interceptions and five passes defensed last season — both of which were career highs.

In all, Bush has played 72 games with 12 starts since 2016.