Falcons keep Erik Harris on one-year contract

Erik Harris will spend another year in Atlanta.

Harris, a safety who started 12 games for the Falcons last year, has signed a one-year contract to remain in Atlanta, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Originally a small-school undrafted player who spent his first three seasons of professional football in the Canadian Football League, Harris has proven to have a solid NFL career. He was previous a starter for the Raiders before signing with the Falcons last year.

Still, the signing is surprising because of the reality of where the Falcons are: They’re a rebuilding team that is probably going to be among the worst in the NFL in 2022, and signing Harris (who is about to turn 32) to a one-year contract doesn’t do anything to make them better in 2023 and beyond. Harris is a solid contributor, but what the Falcons need is young talent.