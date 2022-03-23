Falcons plan to add another quarterback this offseason

Getty Images

The Falcons signed Marcus Mariota to a two-year deal after trading Matt Ryan to the Colts this week and the word from the team on Wednesday is that Mariota won’t be the last addition to the quarterback room this offseason.

General Manager Terry Fontenot and head coach Arthur Smith held a press conference to discuss the Ryan trade and other developments of the offseason, including the Mariota signing. Smith said he trusts Mariota from their time together in Tennessee, but Fontenot said that the team plans to make more moves at the position.

The draft would be an obvious place for the Falcons to look for a long-term solution at the position and Fontenot said that the team is going to take a deep dive into the prospects available. He also said that free agency and trades were a possibility because the team won’t “reach” to draft a quarterback.

Atlanta holds the eighth overall pick in the draft, which many believe to be too high to take one of this year’s quarterback prospects. The Falcons will have to come to their own conclusion on that front and making the right call at the position will be crucial to building a winner in the years to come.