From picks to cap space, it was hard for the Chiefs to pass on Tyreek Hill trade

Yes, the offense in Kansas City will be very different without Tyreek Hill in it. But once talks on an extension broke down and trade opportunities emerged, it was clear that the Chiefs needed to move on from a player who was going to take up a ton of cap space, and to accept five low-cost draft picks in return.

For a first-round pick, a second-round pick, two fourth-round picks, and a sixth-rounder, the Chiefs gladly parted ways with Hill. Throw in the mega-millions in money they won’t be paying Hill, and the Chiefs will move forward with a revamped and far cheaper receiving corps.

They have time. They have Patrick Mahomes. He’ll be there for years to come. At some point during Mahomes’s career, Hill was going to leave. By doing it now, the Chiefs get more than they ever would have, if they’d kept Hill through the balance of his prime and the inevitable decline.

The job now becomes finding a replacement for Hill. They can use multiple draft picks on receivers. They can explore a trade for, say, DK Metcalf or Tyler Lockett. They can wait for a disgruntled receiver with another team (like Chase Claypool, maybe) to clamor for a path to Arrowhead Stadium. They can offer a contract to OBJ once he’s healthy or close to it.

The bottom line is that they have the quarterback position handled. That’s the hard part. The easy part is filling out the roster around him.

  1. Mahomes makes players better around him. Hill will flounder in Miami without a quality quarterback slinging the rock. I bet my bottom dollar he will complain himself out of town before the start of the 2024 season.

  3. Interesting trade for Miami. Tua has not been surrounded with the likes of a Tyrek Hill and having a stronger OL and better receivers might be the key to a much improved performance from him. They still have Tua on a rookie contract so they are not saddled $-wise in that regard.

  5. Guys like Mahomes are a great long-term investment. Guys like Hill aren’t. Looks like a good move for KC. After some short-term issues they’ll be right back on track.

    Yeah, ask Andrew Luck about that last part.

  7. Hill’s gonna be pissed being on a run first team. He won’t see a dime more than his guarantees on that deal.

  8. You could have Jerry Rice and Randy Moss at WR, if you’ve got Rex Grossman at QB you ain’t winning the Superbowl…

  9. Love getting the Picks. Salary is irrelevant as the Salary Cap is a joke…..and it has been for a long time. Voidable years need to go. Have a real Cap or No Cap

  10. As a Chiefs fan who’s also a big Tyreek fan, I love this move. Moves like these are how a team like the Pats stayed on top for almost 2 decades. Let’s see what happens, excited to see who we pick up.

