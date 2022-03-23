Get Playmakers now at 33 percent off

PublicAffairs

I have no idea how the Amazon pricing algorithm works. I’m not sure anyone does.

But I know this. We’re constantly on the lookout for good deals on Playmakers, and we’ll let you know when I spot one.

Currently, you can get Playmakers at a 33-percent discount on Amazon.

That’s $19.42, brand new. Act now, because it apparently changes all the time.

I know, plenty of you have gotten it for more than that. And I appreciate it. Those of you waiting for a good deal (and that’s what I would be doing) can snatch it right now for two thirds of the listed price.

Buy it now before it changes, again.