J.C. Jackson: They better be ready for us

The AFC West has had a clear influx of talent over the last couple of weeks.

The Chargers provided one of the splash moves by agreeing to sign cornerback J.C. Jackson, who had just finished his fourth season with the Patriots.

In his introductory press conference, Jackson was asked about defending another player who just made his way to the AFC West in Raiders’ receiver Davante Adams.

Jackson effectively said Los Angeles will also be one to reckon with.

“They better be ready for us,” Jackson said, via the Chargers website. “I don’t want to talk about him. They better be ready for us.”

Jackson led the league with 23 passes defensed in 2021, picking off eight passes and recording a forced fumble. He also had 58 total tackles with a pair of tackles for loss. Having entered the league as an undrafted free agent in 2018, Jackson said he’s always hungry to prove himself.

But now with the Chargers, Jackson feels his new defense has a good opportunity to excel in 2022.

“I don’t know where to start,” he said. “We have a pretty good team. I’m excited to get around those guys, those great football players. I’m all in. I’m ready to get dialed in. It’s going to be a good season to watch.”