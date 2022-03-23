Justin Coleman agrees to one-year deal with Seahawks

Getty Images

Cornerback Justin Coleman played two seasons for the Seahawks earlier in his career and he’s set to make it three in 2022.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that Coleman has agreed to a one-year deal to return to Seattle. No other terms were reported.

Coleman played every game for the Seahawks during the 2017 and 2018 seasons before moving on for two years with the Lions and a year in Miami. He had 27 tackles and two interceptions in 16 games with the Dolphins.

Coleman returned two interceptions and one fumble for touchdowns during his first tour with the Seahawks and the team would not mind seeing that kind of production in his second stint.