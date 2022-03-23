Marquez Valdes-Scantling visiting Chiefs

Getty Images

With Tyreek Hill on his way to Miami, the Chiefs will need to address the wide receiver position ahead of next season.

One possible addition is scheduled to visit with the team. Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that Marquez Valdes-Scantling is set to meet with the team.

Valdes-Scantling has spent all four of his NFL seasons with the Packers after being drafted in the fifth round of the 2018 draft. He played every game for the team in his first three seasons, but was limited to 11 outings in the 2021 regular season. He had 26 catches for 430 yards and three touchdowns in those appearances.

The Chiefs recently signed JuJu Smith-Schuster to a receiving corps that now includes Mecole Hardman, Josh Gordon, Cornell Powell, Gehrig Dieter, Justin Watson, Gary Jennings, Corey Coleman and Daurice Fountain.