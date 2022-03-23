Matt Ryan: I thought I would retire as a Falcon, this is a bittersweet moment

Getty Images

Colts quarterback Matt Ryan‘s last action as a Falcon was to take out a full-page advertisement in the Atlanta Journal-Constitution to thank Falcons fans for their support during his 14 seasons as the franchise quarterback.

Ryan said he never expected to play for another team, but he now views his trade to the Colts as the right move for everyone involved.

“I have long thought and often said that I would retire as a Falcon. But the changes and growth continue. As excited as I am about this next step in my career, this is a bittersweet moment,” Ryan wrote. “I have spent more than a decade playing for you, the fans of Atlanta. You have made all of this worth it, and all of this means something more than what could ever be reflected in a statistic. I appreciate each and every one of you, and I thank you, so sincerely, for the life you have given me all of these seasons.”

Ryan has been a class act during his time as a Falcon, and he’s exiting with class as well.