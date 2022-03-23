Packers should try to trade for Tyreek Hill, ASAP

Posted by Mike Florio on March 23, 2022, 11:35 AM EDT
Kansas City Chiefs v Los Angeles Chargers
The Dolphins and Jets have already been linked to Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill, who suddenly has become available in trade. There’s another team that needs him even more than Miami or New York.

The Packers need to go get Hill. Now.

The Chiefs reportedly want two first-round picks. The Packers have them, thanks to the Davante Adams trade (they got a first-round pick and a second-round pick from the Raiders). The challenge will be getting Hill signed to a new contract.

But if the Packers were willing to pay Adams as much or more than the Raiders paid Adams, why not offer the same amount to Hill?

The Packers need help at the position. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers will strongly prefer an established player — one of the best receivers in the league — to a rookie. It’s a way to immediately re-establish the Packers as a Super Bowl favorite, a status they lost after Adams was traded.

29 responses to “Packers should try to trade for Tyreek Hill, ASAP

  5. “Going to get Hill” puts Green Bay right back into cap-hell. Doesn’t work on any level. In a wide receiver rich draft, Green Bay needs one or two rookie contracts at the position.

  7. Yes. Do it. Trade him with 2 1st round picks and pay him $28M/y and watch other teams play 2 high safeties to take him out?! Mahomes runs around to buy more time to make this work some times, but Rodgers is not the 2011 Rodgers. He doesn’t run around like that any more. He’ll need a receiver who runs precise routes to get open and develop timing with. That’s what made Adams so dangerous. GB might be better to get Landry and OBJ (let him recover part of the season) and/or MVS.

  9. I can think of 50 million reasons they wo t be able to afford him or any top notch positional players, even with a double check discount…

  10. They won’t do it. They’ll wait for the draft – either trade up for the top 2nd or 3rd guy, or wait till what falls to them at 22 or 28. Betting they’d only go after Hill if MVS does not resign.

  11. LOL!

    Knowledgeable Pats fans loving it!

    Cap hells everywhere! Overbidding everywhere!

  14. Send him to the Browns. They don’t have any concerns bringing in unsavory characters.

    why? he would hate having to live in greenbay and play with rodgers as much as adams did

  18. Well the Packers are already using all the Devante cap space freed up to sign other players… And would Hill want a deal with a team who may lose it’s starting quarterback starting next year?????

  19. Packers would be wise to skip this temptation at a price that exceeds that of Devante Adams. A second round pick sure but not any more!!! The Chiefs clearly think they can do better with Scantling and a WR in the 1st round. Buyer beware, Hill has had documented off field issues.

  20. Keep in mind, Devante Adams was a large, physical receiver. Hill isn’t that type. Packers TE tight end coming back from injury is no Kelce, and depleted receiving corps. Hill is quick but could get double and triple teamed all year. Make sense to spend a lot of money on him, especially if Rogers commitment is tenuous?

  21. Horrible plan. Why write an over-rated player a huge check when you can sign a cheaper vet, and draft one or two early round players that can all play roles. In fact you could resign Valdes-Scantling and probably J. Landry for what it would take to sign Hill. NO GAIN There. Good football player. Makes defenses respect his speed too, but moving on from big dollars at a position like WR is almost never a bad plan. Why jump right back in on another one? More is less here. Get 4 guys who can run. Watch Aaron find the kind of fun he had when Jones, Jennings, Driver, and Nelson were all here.

  22. Hill is a different guy than Adams. I’d consider Adams a true WR and the top 1-2 WR in the league. Hill is probably top 5 but just a short, strong, fast freak of nature. His hands aren’t great, lots of body catches, but he gets to the ball and a play maker no doubt. Still would be fun to see Rodgers chucking the ball up to him.

  23. Only the jets would
    Need an entire roster rebuild and decide to spurge 2 round 1 picks for a wR..

  24. Simple answer , the Packers were doing damage control when making the claim they matched the Raiders offer . If they were willing to pay Adams why did they wait 2 yrs and a franchise tag later to put it on the table . The Packers are never going to pay anybody who’s earned a top of the market salary but a QB . You can look it up . Packers fans need to come to grips the Packers aren’t looking to win SBs they just want to make the playoffs . Why else would you overpay a pseudo intellectual conspiracy theorist QB who lied to the team a record contract when it’s clear he’s has a decade of evidence proving he’s a playoff choke artist . Good luck on drafting a WR from a team that thought Love was a worthy 1st round pick , lol .

  25. How could they make that cap hit work? I suspect Rodgers understood his cap number is the main reason Adams had to go, of course Hill can’t fit on that number. I hope Hill goes to the NFC. Anyone but the niners.

  26. Tyrek Hill IMO is the kind of player who is dispuptive and can make a lot of plays” screens, slots, receiver, running back. He is an all around player with multi talents but most important, has the speed.
    KC is loaded with speed guys who make Mahomes job a lot easier because someone is almost always open.

  27. What would you trade the best receiver in the league for a good receiver and lose a first rounder in the process?

  28. Packers need to pay Jaire, Jenkins, Savage, and Gary over the next few seasons. 2 Firsts is a bit steep, especially wen hes looing for an extension.

  29. Kind of funny to say that the Packers need anyone more than the Jets. Packers are still a playoff team without him, Jets still aren’t even with him.

