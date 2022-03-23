Packers should try to trade for Tyreek Hill, ASAP

Getty Images

The Dolphins and Jets have already been linked to Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill, who suddenly has become available in trade. There’s another team that needs him even more than Miami or New York.

The Packers need to go get Hill. Now.

The Chiefs reportedly want two first-round picks. The Packers have them, thanks to the Davante Adams trade (they got a first-round pick and a second-round pick from the Raiders). The challenge will be getting Hill signed to a new contract.

But if the Packers were willing to pay Adams as much or more than the Raiders paid Adams, why not offer the same amount to Hill?

The Packers need help at the position. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers will strongly prefer an established player — one of the best receivers in the league — to a rookie. It’s a way to immediately re-establish the Packers as a Super Bowl favorite, a status they lost after Adams was traded.