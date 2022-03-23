Panthers re-sign Rashaan Melvin

Getty Images

Cornerback Rashaan Melvin will be back with the Panthers for the 2022 season.

The team announced on Wednesday that Melvin has agreed to a one-year deal. No other terms were announced.

Melvin joined the Panthers last offseason and appeared in 10 games. He was credited with 16 tackles in those appearances.

Melvin entered the NFL in 2014 and played for the Ravens, Patriots, Colts, Raiders, and Lions before signing with the Jaguars in 2020. He opted out of playing due to the COVID-19 pandemic and was released last March.

The Panthers have also re-signed Donte Jackson to a cornerback group that includes Jaycee Horn, CJ Henderson, and Keith Taylor.