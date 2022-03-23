Panthers, Steelers send coach and GM to Malik Willis’ Pro Day

Getty Images

Malik Willis is such a good quarterback prospect in the 2022 NFL draft that all 32 teams attended Liberty’s Pro Day on Tuesday, but two teams in particular, the Panthers and Steelers, are showing significant interest.

Panthers coach Matt Rhule and Steelers coach Mike Tomlin were the only two head coaches in attendance. Panthers General Manager Scott Fitterer and Steelers General Manager Kevin Colbert were also there.

Falcons General Manager Terry Fontenot and Commanders V.P. of player personnel Marty Hurney were the other top personnel executives watching Willis on Tuesday.

From all accounts, Willis looked very good at the Pro Day, showing off good arm strength, accuracy and athleticism. Pro Day workouts are only a very small part of a quarterback’s evaluation, but to the extent that they matter, Willis impressed.

The Panthers, Steelers, Falcons and Commanders are all possible destinations for Willis in the first round of the draft. Some mock drafts have Willis going as high as No. 2 overall to the Lions.