Quandre Diggs: Seahawks aren’t in rebuild mode

The Seahawks traded Russell Wilson and released Bobby Wagner, signaling a new era for the franchise. Despite that, safety Quandre Diggs said he received an assurance from coach Pete Carroll that the Seahawks aren’t rebuilding.

That was the final thing Diggs needed to hear before deciding to stay in Seattle on a three-year, $40 million deal.

“It’s always tough to see a guy like Russ go, to see Russ and Bobby go, and it’s just like, ‘Sheez, what mode are we in?'” Diggs said, via Curtis Crabtree of Fox 13. “Being able to talk to Pete, being able to understand that we’re not in a rebuild mode, we’re tried to get this thing back rolling and build a team differently a little bit.”

Diggs expressed optimism at the Seahawks’ future and faith in his recovery from a broken leg. He is ready for whatever 2022 brings. (Spoiler alert: It might prove the Seahawks are in rebuild mode.)

“I had to make a decision based on myself and myself and my family. Me, myself, my agent, we thought this was the best decision for us,” Diggs said.