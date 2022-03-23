Rams bring back John Wolford on exclusive rights tender

Getty Images

Rams backup quarterback John Wolford announced his return on social media Wednesday, the same day the team announced they tendered him as an exclusive rights free agent. The tender is for one year.

He joins Bryce Perkins behind Matthew Stafford on the depth chart.

Wolford, 26, played three games last season, going 1-for-4 for 25 yards and an interception. His only start came in 2020 when he completed 22 of 38 passes for 231 yards and an interception while running for 56 yards on six carries.

Wolford was cut by the Jets as an undrafted rookie in 2018, and he played in the AAF in 2019 before signing with the Rams.