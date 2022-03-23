Rasheem Green visiting with Ravens

Getty Images

Arden Key isn’t the only pass rusher taking a visit with Baltimore.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Rasheem Green is meeting with the Ravens.

Green was a Seahawks third-round pick in the 2018 draft. He had his best season in 2021, appearing in all 17 games with 16 starts. he recorded 48 total tackles with six tackles for loss, 15 quarterback hits, 6.5 sacks, and four passes defensed.

Overall Green has 13.5 sacks, 12 TFLs, and 27 QB hits in 53 appearances and 24 starts.

Needing some pass-rushing help, the Ravens had an agreement with Za’Darius Smith before he backed out to sign a more lucrative deal with the Vikings.