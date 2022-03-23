Report: Bobby Wagner visiting Rams

Getty Images

Shortly after Bobby Wagner was released by the Seahawks earlier this month, word surfaced that other teams in the NFC West were interested in signing the veteran linebacker.

Nothing materialized immediately, but it looks like things may be developing with one of those teams. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Wagner is visiting the Rams on Wednesday. It’s the first known visit for Wagner since his release.

The report adds that there’s mutual interest in a deal that would fit with the Rams’ history of big-name additions to the roster in recent seasons.

Ernest Jones, Travin Howard, and Christian Rozeboom are the inside linebackers currently on Los Angeles’ roster. Troy Reeder remains a free agent.