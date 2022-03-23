Report: Browns aren’t seeking first-round selection for Baker Mayfield

Getty Images

The Browns want to trade Baker Mayfield as soon as possible, and to that end, they have lowered their asking price. Cleveland is not seeking a first-round choice for the quarterback, Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com reports.

That’s a good thing, since no team likely would be willing to give up a first-rounder anyway.

The market for Mayfield has dried up. The Saints, Colts and Falcons presumably are out of the starting quarterback market, and the Panthers reportedly aren’t interested in Mayfield. His $18.86 million guaranteed salary makes it unlikely anyone would trade for Mayfield to be a backup.

The Seahawks have inquired about Mayfield and could get more intrigued at the right price, Cabot reports. Seattle has Drew Lock penciled in as its starter after acquiring him in the trade that sent Russell Wilson to Denver.

As Mike Florio has mentioned, the Lions make some sense with former Browns General Manager John Dorsey on their staff as a senior personnel executive. It is unknown if the Lions, with Jared Goff as their starter, have any interest in Mayfield if the price is little to nothing.

But the Browns currently have no plans to pay some of Mayfield’s salary, according to Cabot, and that could make it harder for Cleveland to get rid of him.