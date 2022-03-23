Report: Chiefs want at least two first-round picks for Tyreek Hill

Getty Images

More details are emerging as the Chiefs are preparing to trade receiver Tyreek Hill.

According to Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports, Kansas City is aiming to receive at least two first-round picks in a trade for Hill.

The Packers received a first-round pick and a second-round pick from the Raiders for receiver Davante Adams last week.

Las Vegas then signed Adams to a deal that was reportedly five years and $141.25 million, though as a practical matter it’s more like a three-year $67.5 million deal.

Hill is likely seeking to be paid like Adams, if not more than him. Hill caught 111 passes for 1,239 yards with nine touchdowns last season for the Chiefs. He’s also a clear, integral part of the Kansas City offense, which Robinson reports is likely a factor in what the Chiefs would like in a deal.

The Jets or Dolphins have emerged as likely destinations for Hill. Neither has a receiver of Hill’s caliber on their roster.

UPDATE 12:08 p.m. ET: A source with knowledge of Kansas City’s thinking has told PFT that the club is not seeking two first-rounders. Instead, the Chiefs would like a first-round pick and a second-round pick for Hill. That’s what the Raiders received in the Adams trade.