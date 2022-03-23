Report: Chiefs want at least two first-round picks for Tyreek Hill

Posted by Myles Simmons on March 23, 2022, 11:45 AM EDT
AFC Divisional Playoffs - Buffalo Bills v Kansas City Chiefs
More details are emerging as the Chiefs are preparing to trade receiver Tyreek Hill.

According to Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports, Kansas City is aiming to receive at least two first-round picks in a trade for Hill.

The Packers received a first-round pick and a second-round pick from the Raiders for receiver Davante Adams last week.

Las Vegas then signed Adams to a deal that was reportedly five years and $141.25 million, though as a practical matter it’s more like a three-year $67.5 million deal.

Hill is likely seeking to be paid like Adams, if not more than him. Hill caught 111 passes for 1,239 yards with nine touchdowns last season for the Chiefs. He’s also a clear, integral part of the Kansas City offense, which Robinson reports is likely a factor in what the Chiefs would like in a deal.

The Jets or Dolphins have emerged as likely destinations for Hill. Neither has a receiver of Hill’s caliber on their roster.

UPDATE 12:08 p.m. ET: A source with knowledge of Kansas City’s thinking has told PFT that the club is not seeking two first-rounders. Instead, the Chiefs would like a first-round pick and a second-round pick for Hill. That’s what the Raiders received in the Adams trade.

22 responses to “Report: Chiefs want at least two first-round picks for Tyreek Hill

  1. oh, this would be great. Raiders signing Adams forces the hand of the Chiefs who can’t pay Hill the same contract. I hope he goes to the Jets.

  2. Green Bay Packers aren’t interested. This guy has more off the field baggage than a loaded 757.

  3. Two firsts AND have to sign him to a massive payday? I don’t know about that one, GB still have to sign Jaire, and Elgton Jenkins to extensions who could easy ask for top 5 money for their position, and that doesn’t even include Gary, or Savage…

  4. No.

    Facts:

    KC loses here regardless, because all the overpayments at once means a mass exodus year after year. The Kelces, Frank Clark, Orlando Brown, the Chris Joneses of the world, etc.

    Whoever trades for Hill will lose as well because Hill will have the leverage. Think Jamal Adams and Seattle.

    Oh joyous day for Pats fans!

  5. No one in the league has a player of Hill’s caliber on their roster, except (currently) Kansas City.

  8. Not happening. In his declining years, major character flaws, wants to break the bank… too much to give up. 2 2nd’s are more likely.

  10. One overlooked detail: Hill has remained injury free his entire time and he’s 28 right now. I’m not saying it’s going to happen, but injuries always happen in the league to virtually everyone and this may be the only time Veach could get a kings ransom for a player that isn’t a QB. Time will tell of course, but if this has to happen now may be the best time to do it. BB always said it’s better to get rid of a player a year early than a year late.

  11. This is a compensation that I can get behind. Best wishes to both sides maximizing their respective returns.

  12. The Chiefs gave him a chance even though he’s a low character individual that had MAJOR off the field BS. I always root against him and I was happy to see the Bucs defensive back give him a taste of humble pie in the super bowl. Get a couple of firsts and move on. It is what it is.

  13. Hill is younger than Adams, so he will command MORE in a trade. I am thinking Seattle will offer a #1 and DK Metcalf.

  14. Talent , yes.
    character a big red flag.
    I would not take a chance on him unless the contract had numerous protections.

  15. Hill’s value has a direct correspondence with to Patrick Mahomes ability as a quarterback. Neither Hill or Adams has the abilities of Hopkins of the Cards. Hill would die with the Jets, and the jury is still out on Tua.

  17. Why? He’s a huge piece of that explosive offense. I don’t think it’s worth it for the Chiefs

  18. Jets have the 4th,10th and 35th….Miami doesnt go until the 29th. I predict the JETS give the 4th and 10th and the Chiefs get the two of them on rookie contracts.

  19. No matter how good the receiver is, you still need a QB to get him the ball. Therein lies the rub!

  20. I just want Tyreek to go somewhere where I can ignore him. I quit watching the Chiefs cuz I don’t like him so maybe he will go to Jacksonville or something.

  22. Unless there is an all-in team, cough cough Colts and Rams (trade 30 year old Donald), he simply isn’t worth 2 ones and the contract he wants. But their is always any of the failed franchises that are years, if ever, away from being any type of contender, easiest one Jets, Washington and Lions that would be more than willing to give up two 1’s (they have all proven they are clueless at drafting so it really doesn’t matter how they use them) to add a named player to their roster. Also, don’t count out Cleveland.

