Robert Woods on A.J. Brown: We’re going to be really, really good together

Getty Images

After receiver Corey Davis signed with the Jets last offseason, the Titans traded for Julio Jones to pair opposite receiver A.J. Brown.

That deal didn’t work out for Tennessee. Jones had only 31 receptions for 434 yards with one touchdown in 10 games.

Now that the Titans have moved on and released Jones, they’ve traded for another receiver – sending the Rams a 2023 sixth-round pick in exchange for Robert Woods.

Woods suffered an ACL tear in November and told reporters at his Wednesday press conference that he won’t be ready to participate in the spring offseason program. And while he didn’t put a true timetable on his recovery, he said his goal was to be ready for the season.

When he does return to the field, Woods is expecting to form a strong tandem with Brown.

“I think my game with his, being able to hit on both sides will be really dynamic,” Woods said Wednesday, via Jim Wyatt of the team’s website. “His game complements mine. I think once we get the ball in our hands, I think we’re really going to be dangerous just because of how we run and attack defenders, eat up the ground.

“I think we’re going to be really, really good together.”

Woods went over 1,000 yards twice with the Rams in 2018 and 2019. In nine games in 2021, he caught 45 passes for 556 yards with four touchdowns.

In 13 games, Brown had 63 catches for 869 yards with five touchdowns in 2021. He eclipsed 1,000 yards in each of his first two seasons after the Titans selected him in the second round of the 2019 draft.