Source: Chiefs want the Davante Adams package for Tyreek Hill

The early word on the Tyreek Hill trade compensation is that the Chiefs want at least two first-round picks. A source with knowledge of Kansas City’s expectations say it’s not quite that much.

Per the source, the Chiefs want a first-round pick and a second-round pick. That’s what the Raiders gave the Packers for receiver Davante Adams.

The Chiefs could possibly get more than that, if/when the Jets and Dolphins end up getting into a full-blown bidding war. Or if someone else gets involved.

The Chiefs should want to get Tyreek out of the conference, and one of the NFC contenders should be trying to get him. The Packers, we’re told, are not in the conversation. They should be.

Any team that hope to get to the Super Bowl and win it should be. Hill is one of the most dangerous players in the league. He commands double coverage everywhere he goes. He has blazing speed. He can stop and start on a dime. He changes games, and he’ll make whoever gets him instantly better.