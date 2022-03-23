Texans signing Andy Janovich

Getty Images

The Texans agreed to terms with former Browns fullback Andy Janovich on a one-year deal, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports.

The Browns declined the option on Janovich’s contract earlier this month, making him a free agent.

Janovich appeared in 13 games for the Browns last season, playing 92 offensive snaps and 161 on special teams.

Janovich, 28 spent two seasons in Cleveland after four in Denver, which made him a sixth-round choice in 2016.

In six seasons, Janovich has played 77 games and totaled 44 touches for 310 yards and five touchdowns.