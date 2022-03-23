Texans waive Josh Watson

Getty Images

The Texans officially announced a number of their previously reported free agent signings on Wednesday and they also announced that they have dropped a player from the roster.

Linebacker Josh Watson is headed for the waiver wire after getting cut in Houston.

Watson signed with the Texans late in the 2021 season and appeared in two games for the team. He had seven tackles in 17 games with the Broncos during the 2019 and 2020 seasons.

Quarterback Kyle Allen, running back Dare Ogunbowale, offensive lineman A.J. Cann, wide receiver Chris Conley, linebacker Obo Okoronkwo, offensive lineman Scott Quessenberry, and linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin were the players officially announced as Texans.