Titans re-sign Dylan Cole

Getty Images

Linebacker Dylan Cole will be staying in Tennessee.

Cole hit free agency last week, but the Titans announced on Wednesday that he has agreed to re-sign with the team. It ill be a one-year deal.

Cole played in nine games for the Titans last season after initially signing to the practice squad. He saw the majority of his playing time on special teams, but did wind up playing 54 defensive snaps before the year was out.

Cole had 16 tackles and a forced fumble in 2021. He had 67 tackles, a sack, two interceptions, and a fumble recovery over four seasons with the Texans before coming to the Titans.