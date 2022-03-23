Titans restructure Kevin Byard’s contract for cap space

Getty Images

The Titans have gained some cap space by restructuring the contract of one of their veteran defensive players.

Per Field Yates of ESPN, Tennessee has converted $10.965 million of safety Kevin Byard’s 2022 base salary into a signing bonus, which has created $8.772 million in cap room.

Byard is entering the third season of a five-year, $70.5 million contract extension he signed in July 2019.

He was an AP first-team All-Pro honoree for the second time last year, starting all 17 games and recording 88 total tackles, five interceptions, 13 passes defensed, two forced fumbles, and a sack.

Byard has not missed a game since entering the league as a third-round pick in the 2016 draft. He has 23 career interceptions and 57 passes defensed.