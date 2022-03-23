Chiefs granted Tyreek Hill permission to seek a trade

Getty Images

Patrick Mahomes could join Aaron Rodgers in the club of QBs who have lost their best wide receiver this offseason.

According to a report from NFL Media, the Chiefs have given Tyreek Hill‘s agent permission to seek a trade after extension talks between the team and player have stalled. The report adds that Kansas City has offered to make Hill one of the highest-paid receivers in the league.

The Jets and Dolphins are in “serious talks” to acquire Hill, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

If the Chiefs are to trade Hill, one player who could help replace him is former Packers receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling. NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero reports Valdes-Scantling is on a free-agent visit with Kansas City on Wednesday.

The Chiefs have also signed former Steelers receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster in free agency.

Hill is entering the last season of a three-year contract extension he signed in September 2019. While his base salary is set to be $3.435 million, he’s also due a $15 million roster bonus, a $1.5 million per game bonus, and a $1.450 million prorated bonus this season. His cap number is $21.885 million.

Hill has been an integral part of Kansas City’s offense since emerging as a full-time starter in 2017. But his production has only gone up since Mahomes took over as Kansas City’s QB1 in 2018. Last season, he caught a career-high 111 passes for 1,239 yards with nine touchdowns. He had 87 receptions for 1,276 yards with 15 TDs in 2020.

Hill is a two-time first-team All-Pro as a receiver and also was a first-team All-Pro returner as a rookie in 2016.

The Chiefs selected Hill in the fifth round of the 2016 draft.