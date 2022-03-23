Tyreek Hill thanks Chiefs, teammates, fans but is excited to go home

Getty Images

The Dolphins gave up five draft picks for Tyreek Hill and him the highest-paid receiver in the NFL. It was a good day for Hill but also a sad one.

“End of an era. Miami, I’m coming home,” Hill wrote on social media.

His post was accompanied by a goodbye missive to Kansas City.

“Today starts a new beginning,” Hill wrote. “I’m very excited to be joining the Miami Dolphins and get to work. However, it’s hard thinking about the memories, people and fans that made my time in Kansas City so great.

“To my family, and especially my kids, thank you for being my biggest supporters. Daddy loves you!

“Thank you to the Chiefs organization for believing in me. I’ll never forget getting the call in 2016 that my dream to play in the NFL was coming true. I worked hard every day to show my appreciation for you taking a chance on me. To coach Reid, coach Bieniemy and coach Lewis, thank you for what you have taught me not only about football but about life.

“Thank you to Pat, Kelce, Demarcus, and Dieter along with all my teammates. I’m proud to have taken the field with each of you. You are what made each day worth it. We are brothers for life!

“To the fans, thank you for your support. Playing for you has been one of the greatest things I have done in my life. Your energy, passion and loyalty for the team is indescribable. It was an honor to play in front of you.

“Kansas City will always hold a special place in my heart!”