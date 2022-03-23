Tyreek Hill trade tightens AFC West odds

Getty Images

Recent moves by the Chargers, Broncos, and Raiders to add key players tightened the odds in the AFC West. The most recent move by the Chiefs — to move on from receiver Tyreek Hill — has tightened the odds even more.

After the trade that sent receiver Davante Adams from Green Bay to Las Vegas, the Chiefs were +120 favorites to win the division, via PointsBet. The Chargers and Broncos had moved to +275. And the Raiders brought up the rear at +750.

Following the trade that has sent Hill to Miami, the Chiefs have fallen to +155 to win the AFC West. The Chargers are now at +250. The Broncos stand at +260, and the Raiders have fallen to +650.

Having Patrick Mahomes at quarterback makes a huge difference for the Chiefs, allowing them to maintain their status as the favorites to win the division.