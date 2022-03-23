Tyreek Hill’s new deal guarantees him $52.535 million at signing

Getty Images

The Dolphins have acquired receiver Tyreek Hill from the Chiefs and now they’re giving him a massive contract extension.

Hill’s new deal with Miami guarantees him $52.535 million at signing, a source told PFT. He’s then guaranteed $72.2 million at the start of the new league year in 2023.

According to agent Drew Rosenhaus, the contract is for four years and $120 million.

Receiver Davante Adams altered the market when he signed his big contract extension with the Raiders.

Now, Hill has been able to cash in with his own deal on the Dolphins after extension talks stalled with the Chiefs.