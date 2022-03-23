Tyreek Hill’s new deal guarantees him $52.535 million at signing

Posted by Myles Simmons on March 23, 2022, 1:05 PM EDT
AFC Divisional Playoffs - Buffalo Bills v Kansas City Chiefs
Getty Images

The Dolphins have acquired receiver Tyreek Hill from the Chiefs and now they’re giving him a massive contract extension.

Hill’s new deal with Miami guarantees him $52.535 million at signing, a source told PFT. He’s then guaranteed $72.2 million at the start of the new league year in 2023.

According to agent Drew Rosenhaus, the contract is for four years and $120 million.

Receiver Davante Adams altered the market when he signed his big contract extension with the Raiders.

Now, Hill has been able to cash in with his own deal on the Dolphins after extension talks stalled with the Chiefs.

34 responses to “Tyreek Hill’s new deal guarantees him $52.535 million at signing

  1. Let’s see what Mahomes looks like without Hill taking 5 yard passes vs 3 defenders 70 yards for a TD.

  8. Multiple teams are going to be hurting if that new TV and Gambling money doesn’t spike the cap closer to $275 mil. Add Mia as one of them.

  10. Next up, Mayfield to Miami (mostly joking – but, if they could swing it?)

    Tua doesn’t have the arm to hit Hill on a 9 route – and that is Hill’s BEST ability, to take the top off a defense. You don’t give up that much capital to trade for a player and then limit him – they ALREADY have Waddle, they don’t need another.

  11. Jimmypinthe416 says:
    March 23, 2022 at 1:11 pm
    Pats and jets for the basement.

    Pretty sure we heard that last season too

  12. This is getting stupid. For a position that touches the ball 5-10 times a game? I hope these teams get burnt just to make it stop.

  14. Tua’s downfield ball placement is atrocious. Dolphins will be trying to trade for Jimmy G in August.

  15. It’s always great business to give away your quality draft picks to sign an aging wide receiver to a $120 million dollar contract with $72 mill guaranteed.

    Tell us you’re the Dolphins without actually telling us you’re the Dolphins…

  17. If you know about Drew Rosenhaus you know that he orchestrated this whole thing. Drew is in bed with the dolphins. Even has a feature on a Miami sports show to give insights on the dolphins.

  18. Like the player but that’s a lot of Capitol to give up for a wr with so many miles on him. Also it’s 1 thing to be all in and ready to play when u live in KC, but south beach is a different place to live and play. Hope he keeps bringing it and the qb can get him the ball

  19. Bash Brady all you want, he took less money with Patriots for better of team to get players to fit the cap. These QB contracts like Mahomes and Rogers stifles ability to keep players

  22. Great news for the rest of the AFC West. Tyreek Hill was tough to match up with. JuJu Shuster not on the same level.

  23. So many eggs in one basket. Make or break kind of transaction. I guess we get to see if Tua is the real deal now. $30M wow. Crazy haul for KC also…

  24. Colts are in desperate need of a WR and yet again they are too cheap to get one. When will Ballard spend some of this gigantic salary cap he was claiming to do?

  25. If this does not work for the dolphins. It will set them back multiple years. I can only imagine what his production is going to be living on South Beach rather than whatever night life KC has to offer.

  26. Should have signed with the Browns. With Watson throwing, the ball will already have slime on it.

  29. Miami is Paying for the Mahomes version of Hill but only getting the Tua version

  31. Where’s the outrage over this trade and contract? We just going to pretend Hill is a great guy?

  33. This is not a good deal. Over 13% of cap plus a bundle of draft picks.

    He is a great player, but the odds of him playing up to that deal are poor, and the opportunity to cut him loose if he underperforms are very limited.

  34. 75% of Tyreek’s yards came on busted plays and scramble drills. Tua can’t scramble long enough or get the ball down the field.

