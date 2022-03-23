USFL to limit defensive pass interference to 15 yards, absent intentional tackling of receiver

Getty Images

From time to time, some argue that defensive pass interference in the NFL should not result in the offense securing possession at the spot of the foul. They prefer the college rule, which caps the gain at 15 yards.

The USFL will utilize a hybrid approach. The penalty will be limited to 15 yards unless the defender intentionally tackles the receiver beyond 15 yards.

It may be hard to identify intentional tackling. What if the contact is accidental? The USFL surely will rely on common sense, a know-it-when-you-see-it reality that will compel officials to realize that the defender was basically choosing to prevent a long touchdown by wiping out the receiver.

Still, it’s an interesting middle ground — one that the NFL possibly will consider, if it works in the USFL.

The reconstituted USFL debuts next month, with eight teams playing a 10-game season in Birmingham. The postseason will be played in Canton.