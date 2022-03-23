USFL to use two-point shootout for overtime

Getty Images

Playmakers makes the case for my preferred approach to overtime — a two-point-conversion shootout.

The reconstituted USFL will be using the two-point-conversion shootout.

The USFL’s version of the two-point shootout will consist of three tries per team; the team with more points after the six total plays wins. If the game remains tied, the process continues with each team getting another try until one team is ahead.

The press release announcing the rules doesn’t address the mechanics of the two-point shootout. The best way to do it would be to put 44 players on the field — 22 at each end — and go quickly, 25 seconds between plays and no timeouts.

The NFL currently isn’t inclined to adopt an approach like this, because it prefers to avoid gimmicks. If, however, the approach becomes successful and compelling for the USFL, maybe the NFL will consider something other than the current approach to overtime.