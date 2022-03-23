Za’Darius Smith: I love Baltimore, but things didn’t work out

Getty Images

A couple of days after the Packers released edge rusher Za'Darius Smith, word broke that he had agreed to a deal to sign with the Ravens.

It seemed like a natural fit since the Ravens needed some help with their pass rush and Smith started his career with the team, but things fell apart quickly. Smith agreed to a four-year $35 million deal that could go up to $50 million, but reportedly came back with a different proposal that the team passed on and Smith resumed looking for a new team.

Smith found one in the Vikings and he was introduced as a member of the team at a press conference on Tuesday. Smith didn’t get into details of why he’s not in Baltimore, but cited the presence of former Packers assistants Mike Pettine and Mike Smith in Minnesota as something that is appealing to him.

“Love Baltimore, want to thank Baltimore for giving me the opportunity, but things didn’t work out,” Smith said, via Andrew Krammer of the Minneapolis Star Tribune. “In my heart, I just wanted to be somewhere I knew the coaching staff. Didn’t have to go that far, three hours down the road [from Green Bay].”

Smith’s deal in Minnesota is for three years and $42 million with a chance to be worth as much as $47 million and that ultimately may be the story of why he’ll be a Viking and not a Raven in 2022.