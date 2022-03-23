Za’Darius Smith: I love Baltimore, but things didn’t work out

March 23, 2022
A couple of days after the Packers released edge rusher Za'Darius Smith, word broke that he had agreed to a deal to sign with the Ravens.

It seemed like a natural fit since the Ravens needed some help with their pass rush and Smith started his career with the team, but things fell apart quickly. Smith agreed to a four-year $35 million deal that could go up to $50 million, but reportedly came back with a different proposal that the team passed on and Smith resumed looking for a new team.

Smith found one in the Vikings and he was introduced as a member of the team at a press conference on Tuesday. Smith didn’t get into details of why he’s not in Baltimore, but cited the presence of former Packers assistants Mike Pettine and Mike Smith in Minnesota as something that is appealing to him.

“Love Baltimore, want to thank Baltimore for giving me the opportunity, but things didn’t work out,” Smith said, via Andrew Krammer of the Minneapolis Star Tribune. “In my heart, I just wanted to be somewhere I knew the coaching staff. Didn’t have to go that far, three hours down the road [from Green Bay].”

Smith’s deal in Minnesota is for three years and $42 million with a chance to be worth as much as $47 million and that ultimately may be the story of why he’ll be a Viking and not a Raven in 2022.

10 responses to “Za’Darius Smith: I love Baltimore, but things didn’t work out

  2. Baltimore victimized by drafting immature and self-centered people. That’s on Baltimore.

  3. Zadarius was a stud for the Packers. I loved having him on the team and wish him well (even though he is a Viking now).

  6. He would have looked great in a Ravens uniform but I can understand taking the money, especially with the short careers these guys can have and given that he is coming off back surgery.

  7. I had forgotten that MN hired two ex-coaches of the Packers. Who’s next in free agency? Kevin King? The weight room towel guy? The Lambeau valet.

    Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery. Vikes fans must love that MN is trying to emulate GB’s success. But it’ll take awhile to get 13 (even 1?) world championship.

  8. touchback6 says:
    March 23, 2022 at 9:26 am
    Baltimore victimized by drafting immature and self-centered people. That’s on Baltimore
    ——————–
    I’ll stack the Ravens draft history up against any team. They typically kill it in the draft and this year they have 8 picks in the first 4 rounds.

  10. Possible a good signing but with his serious back injury he will remain a question mark on games played.he may once again make his millions and watch from the sidelines like last season.to pay that kind of money for a damaged player is crazy.

