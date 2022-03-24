2022 draft prospect Damone Clark likely out for year after spinal fusion surgery

Getty Images

Damone Clark’s play as a linebacker at LSU made him a prospect to go early in this year’s draft, but his spot in the draft order may be slipping after a recent surgery.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that Clark is likely to miss his entire rookie season after having spinal fusion surgery. An MRI taken during this year’s Scouting Combine revealed a herniated disk and necessitated the surgery.

He is expected to make a full recovery, but the likelihood he’ll be unavailable to play in 2022 will almost certainly have an impact on where he’ll be selected.

Clark played 50 games at LSU and recorded 249 tackles, 23.5 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, two forced fumbles, and an interception. He’s often projected to be a second-day pick by draft analysts.