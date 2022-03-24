All teams were contacted about a possible Tyreek Hill trade

Posted by Mike Florio on March 24, 2022, 9:23 AM EDT
When the possibility of a Tyreek Hill trade first hit the radar screen on Wednesday, the transaction had focused on two teams: Jets and Dolphins. It definitely didn’t begin quite so narrowly.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, every NFL team (other than the Chiefs, obviously) was contacted regarding the availability of Hill. Amazingly, no one said anything about it.

As one team source explained it, agent Drew Rosenhaus asked that the information be handled discreetly, and that team coaches and executives “respect” him. As a more pragmatic matter, all teams have to deal with him, since he represents so many players. Still, with every team knowing about it, it would have been very easy for one of them to blab.

The process began immediately after the trade that sent receiver Davante Adams from the Packers to the Raiders. Hill wanted, at that point, an Adams-type deal or a trade. The Chiefs were cooperative, and it never got acrimonious between player and team.

Ultimately, roughly a dozen teams engaged Rosenhaus regarding a possible trade for Hill. Some teams did their homework on Hill. At least one team feared Hill had become a “diva.”

The Dolphins had no such qualms, paying Hill more than the Chiefs were willing to offer and giving up five draft picks to make it happen. Neither did the Jets. It was, we’re told, a close call — and that Hill seriously considered the Jets.

8 responses to “All teams were contacted about a possible Tyreek Hill trade

  1. LOL!

    Hilarious. 25 mil per for a fast WR who is predictable in how he’s being used.

    Like I said, good Ds know what to do with him to keep him at bay.

  3. Funny how everybody and his mother in law are poopooing this trade that the fins made. You should be thanking them as they have enabled your teams of hosting an AFC championship game in the near future.

    Fins up!

  4. Drew Rosenhaus asked that the information be handled discreetly, and that team coaches and executives “respect” him.

    **********

    BWAHAHAHAHAHA!!!!!!!!

    Wait, what’s that Mr Rosenhaus? You were SERIOUS about respecting you?

    BWAHAHAHAHAHA!!!!!!!!!

  5. I wonder what the Patriots offered, perhaps N’keal Harry and a water cooler to be named later.

  6. ” Neither did the Jets. It was, we’re told, a close call — and that Hill seriously considered the Jets.” Then he *IS* a diva and in it for the money. Serious and Jets should never be used in a sentence together. The JOKES!

  7. I find it hard to fathom why Drew Rosenhaus would contact the Raiders or any other team in the AFC West. There’s no way the Raiders would be able to afford him, and no way Kansas City would trade him to another AFC West team anyway.

  8. Hill got a ring, can’t blame him for getting paid. As a Chiefs fan I would love a “hometown” discount but it’s not like he’s from KC so I completely understand taking the money and getting closer to his real home. On top of the fact you can’t have the top paid QB/WR/TE combo without losing quality elsewhere.

