All teams were contacted about a possible Tyreek Hill trade

Getty Images

When the possibility of a Tyreek Hill trade first hit the radar screen on Wednesday, the transaction had focused on two teams: Jets and Dolphins. It definitely didn’t begin quite so narrowly.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, every NFL team (other than the Chiefs, obviously) was contacted regarding the availability of Hill. Amazingly, no one said anything about it.

As one team source explained it, agent Drew Rosenhaus asked that the information be handled discreetly, and that team coaches and executives “respect” him. As a more pragmatic matter, all teams have to deal with him, since he represents so many players. Still, with every team knowing about it, it would have been very easy for one of them to blab.

The process began immediately after the trade that sent receiver Davante Adams from the Packers to the Raiders. Hill wanted, at that point, an Adams-type deal or a trade. The Chiefs were cooperative, and it never got acrimonious between player and team.

Ultimately, roughly a dozen teams engaged Rosenhaus regarding a possible trade for Hill. Some teams did their homework on Hill. At least one team feared Hill had become a “diva.”

The Dolphins had no such qualms, paying Hill more than the Chiefs were willing to offer and giving up five draft picks to make it happen. Neither did the Jets. It was, we’re told, a close call — and that Hill seriously considered the Jets.