Another grand jury is considering a criminal complaint against Deshaun Watson

Yes, Deshaun Watson could still face criminal charges.

Thirteen days after a Houston grand jury declined to indict the Browns quarterback on nine criminal complaints, another Texas grand jury is considering another criminal complaint against Watson.

As reported by Jenny Vrentas of the New York Times, lawyer Tony Buzbee says that a grand jury in Brazoria County is considering a criminal complaint from a woman who claims that Watson ejaculated on her during a massage in November 2020. Per Buzbee, a decision is expected today or tomorrow.

The complaint originally was one of 10 filed with the Houston Police Department. However, it was determined that the alleged misconduct occurred beyond the jurisdiction of the Harris County district attorney.

The complainant in the pending criminal case is one of the 22 women who have filed civil lawsuits against Watson.

On March 11, the same day the Harris County grand jury considered nine criminal complaints, Watson invoked his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination in the first deposition session related to the 22 civil cases. The following week, Watson answered questions during a subsequent deposition session, waiving his Fifth Amendment protection.

The decision of the Harris County grand jury also sparked a land rush for Watson’s contract. Four teams made their pitches to the player after submitting trade proposals deemed appropriate by the Texans. Watson picked the Browns over the Panthers, Saints, and Falcons. It’s unclear whether the Browns or any of the other teams knew that another grand jury would be taking up the claims against Watson.

As explained within the context of the prior grand jury, the outcome often hinges on the degree to which the prosecutor does, or doesn’t, want to secure an indictment. It’s a one-sided presentation, with the defendant not represented. If the prosecutor wants an indictment, the prosecutor can usually get one.