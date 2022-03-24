Bills DC Leslie Frazier: You don’t get to coach a player like Von Miller very often

Getty Images

Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier couldn’t be happier to have Von Miller on his team.

Frazier told Katherine Fitzgerald of the Buffalo News that Miller is going to be a major piece of the puzzle for the Bills.

“Oh, you talk about excitement? Brandon Beane and Sean [McDermott] did a terrific job,” Frazier said. “He’s a Hall of Famer as a pass rusher, and he’s done a terrific job throughout his career. And now, for him to be able to come to Buffalo and help us to reach our goals as a team, it’s exciting, very exciting.”

Frazier said the Bills’ defensive staff will come up with a good plan for making the most of Miller’s talents.

“We’re looking forward to sitting down as a staff and just going through all the different ways we can utilize his talents,” Frazier said. “You want to get this right, because you don’t get a chance to coach a guy like this very often.”

Miller has won a Super Bowl with the Broncos and with the Rams, and now the Bills will hope he can become the first player ever to win a Super Bowl with three different teams.