Bills re-sign special teams captain Taiwan Jones

The Bills will be bringing back one of their top special teams players.

Taiwan Jones, who was on the field for 71 percent of the Bills’ special teams plays and was the Bills’ special teams captain last season, is re-signing with the team.

Jones is listed as a running back, although the Bills use him almost exclusively on special teams. Last year he only played one snap on offense.

The 33-year-old Jones was a 2011 fourth-round pick of the Raiders who has also played for the Texans, in addition to two stints with the Bills.