Chiefs up next on Arden Key’s free agency tour

Defensive end Arden Key isn’t rushing anything when it comes to finding a team for the 2022 season.

Key has visited with three teams in recent days and that number is set to grow to four on Friday. Field Yates of ESPN reports that Key will visit with the Chiefs.

The Jaguars, Lions, and Ravens have also hosted Key in recent days. It’s not known if other teams are still on the docket or if there’s mutual interest in a deal with any of the clubs he’s already spent time with.

Key disappointed after being drafted by the Raiders in the third round of the 2018 Draft, but he turned in 6.5 sacks for the 49ers last season and will try to build on that production wherever he winds up next.