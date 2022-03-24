Commanders re-signing Cornelius Lucas

Getty Images

The Commanders are bringing back some depth for their offensive line.

Tackle Cornelius Lucas is re-signing with Washington on a two-year, $8.2 million deal, according to agent Dan Saffron.

Lucas has played for the Commanders for the last two seasons. He’s appeared in 29 games with 15 starts for Washington.

Lucas has been in the league since 2014, when he signed with the Lions as an undrafted free agent. He’s never been a full-time starter, but he has appeared in at least one game per season since making his debut with Detroit as a rookie.

Lucas has also spent time with the Rams, Saints, and Bears.