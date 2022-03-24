Deshaun Watson having physical Thursday, press conference is expected Friday

Getty Images

The Browns agreed to trade for quarterback Deshaun Watson earlier this month, but his arrival in Cleveland has been delayed by depositions in the ongoing civil suits he faces in Houston.

That is set to change on Thursday, however. Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reports that Watson will be in town and at the team’s facility to take his physical.

Assuming all goes well, the Browns are expected to hold a press conference to formally introduce their new quarterback on Friday. That press conference will be the first time that Watson has sat in front of reporters since 22 civil suits from massage therapists alleging sexual misconduct have been filed against him. It will also be the first time members of the Browns organization will be asked about pursuing a player in that situation and then giving him a huge new contract once a trade agreement was finalized.

The answers to those questions will be heavily scrutinized, but the trade and the new contract have spoken loudly about the Browns’ comfort level with Watson despite anything he’s accused of doing during his time with the Texans.